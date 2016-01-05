Preview: Kings at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks seek to continue their longstanding home dominance of Sacramento when they host the Kings on Tuesday. The Mavericks have won 21 consecutive home games against Sacramento with the Kings last prevailing in Dallas on Feb. 27, 2003 when they recorded a 126-124 overtime victory.

Sacramento snapped a six-game overall losing streak against Dallas earlier this season when it delivered a 112-98 home victory. It was just the third time in 24 meetings in which the Kings knocked off the Mavericks. Sacramento ended another long road losing skid Monday when it produced a 116-104 victory over the Thunder to halt a 14-game stretch of defeats in Oklahoma City. Dallas has dropped its last two games - falling by 24 points at Miami before a disappointing 105-98 home loss to the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-20): Standout big man DeMarcus Cousins fueled the stunning victory over the Thunder with 33 points and a season-best 19 rebounds. “When he gives you that performance, sometimes you become reliant on it,” Kings coach George Karl told reporters after notching his 1,156th career victory to move into fifth place ahead of Phil Jackson. Sacramento rookie center Willie Cauley-Stein needed three stitches to repair a cut on his right middle finger following the Oklahoma City contest - the injury came in his second game back after dislocating his right middle finger on Dec. 3.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (19-15): The up-and-down nature has prevented Dallas from climbing higher in the Western Conference standings and it is become a maddening event to some of the players. “This is annoying,” shooting guard Wesley Matthews told reporters. “We didn’t play well in Miami, and we didn’t play well in too many stretches (against New Orleans).” Point guard Deron Williams suffered another hamstring injury against the Pelicans and he is rated as questionable for Tuesday’s game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cousins had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Kings’ win on Nov. 30.

2. Sacramento F Omri Casspi (back) missed Monday’s game and is uncertain to play against the Mavericks.

3. Dallas backup PG Devin Harris (back) practiced Monday and is probable to play against the Kings.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 112, Kings 107