DeMarcus Cousins ended a tumultuous few days with a remarkable 55-point performance and looks to follow that up with another big effort when his Sacramento Kings visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Cousins reportedly was fined by the team on Tuesday for his recent behavior with the media and responded with a season high in points during a come-from-behind 126-121 win over Portland later that night.

“There is a time, place and manner to say everything, and I chose the wrong one,” Cousins said in a statement distributed to the media. “Like most people, I am fiercely protective of my friends and family, and I let my emotions get the best of me in this situation.” Cousins also was ejected briefly when it was thought he had thrown his mouthpiece toward Portland's bench after making a shot, but the decision was reversed when the referees met to discuss what happened. Cousins and the Kings will face a determined Utah team that was blown out at Golden State 104-74 on Tuesday. The Jazz, who entered that game with four straight victories and seven in their last eight contest, have won 10 of their last 15 at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE KINGS (11-17): With second-leading scorer Rudy Gay (hip flexor) out for a fourth straight game, reserve guard Ty Lawson stepped up with 16 points – his second straight double-digit performance after averaging 5.6 over the first eight contests in December. Cousins drained 17-of-28 from the field against Portland and pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks while the rest of the starting lineup missed 12 of its 18 attempts. Guard Darren Collison joins Cousins and Gay as the team’s only double-figure scorers but is just 10-of-38 over his last four games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (18-11): Utah hopes Tuesday’s performance is an aberration as coach Quin Snyder told reporters that Golden State made the team look bad and others called the effort “soft.” Center Rudy Gobert recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double, but the rest of the starting lineup combined to go 5-of-22 from the field and score 14 points with nine turnovers. Leading scorer Gordon Hayward finished with a season-low six points in 27 minutes while veteran guard Joe Johnson reached double digits for the first time in five games by scoring 14 against the Warriors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah F Derrick Favors was rested Tuesday but is expected to be back in the lineup after averaging 5.3 points in his first three games following an absence due to a knee injury.

2. Sacramento G Arron Afflalo scored 11 points on Tuesday for his first double-digit effort since Nov. 20.

3. Jazz G Rodney Hood left Tuesday’s game due to gastric distress and his status for the meeting with Sacramento is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Jazz 104, Kings 90