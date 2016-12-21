SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- DeMarcus Cousins entered the Sacramento Kings' locker room after sprinting from one end of the Golden 1 Center court to the other and up the tunnel intent on one thing: finding anything he could to destroy.

Moments earlier, he was ejected for picking up his second technical foul. At least it looked that way.

"I was caught up in that moment of what I'm going to tear up in the locker room," he said, "and before I could find anything, they called me back to come shoot the foul shot."

Cousins made it, completing a three-point play to cap a 55-point night, then stayed in the contest -- his apparent technical foul rescinded -- blocked a shot and soaked up "MVP" chants from the home crowd in the Kings' 126-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Even on the nights when he is unstoppable, Cousins can't avoid controversy.

"I've never seen anything like that," he said.

It was a night unlike many for Sacramento's seventh-year forward, and he has had plenty that stood out, both positively and negatively.

His season-best scoring night, which wound up one point of his career high set against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 25 a season ago, came on his first night playing at home since his controversial run-in with a Sacramento Bee sports columnist on Dec. 12. The incident, in which Cousins was videotaped threatening and cursing at Bee columnist Andy Furillo, brought a fine from the Kings and an apology to everybody but the Bee and its columnist in a statement from Cousins.

As usual, though, Cousins' most powerful statement came on the court. Sacramento's leading scorer and rebounder, Cousins racked up six consecutive points and drew an offensive foul to cap a 27-8 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, turning around the game.

"We played like crap in the first half, especially on defense, but we picked it up in the second half and picked up a good solid win," Cousins said.

Cousins' apparent ejection came with 35 second left after he scored on a driving layup and was fouled. He responded emotionally, pumping his arms, then glared at the Blazers bench and shouted something. As he did, his mouthpiece flew toward the bench, and the refs whistled him for the technical that they overturned moments later.

"From my vantage point, he taunted our bench, and when he did his mouthpiece flew out," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "I was asked if he threw it, and when I said no, that's when they overturned the technical foul. It flew out while he was yelling. I don't know if it was intentional."

Cousins' rejection of Damian Lillard's shot on Portland's next possession resulted in a Sacramento's Ty Lawson getting fouled and hitting two free throws. It also put Cousins ahead of current general manager Vlade Divac for third on the team's all-time list with 524 blocks. Cousins had 13 rebounds Tuesday, too.

"DeMarcus had a nice game. OK, that's kind of an understatement," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "Any of us who would get thrown out in what we think is a questionable deal, you go back, and you're feeling terrible, mentally you're done, and to come back out ... and make the free throw was very impressive."

Guard CJ McCollum scored 36 points for Portland, his third straight game with at least 30 against the Kings over the past two seasons, but the Blazers lost their third straight. McCollum, scored 14 in the opening period and 23 in the first half. He has averaged 32.3 in his past three contests against the Kings.

Mason Plumlee scored a career-best 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Portland, and Lillard added 24 points and a career-high 15 assists on a 6-for-20 shooting night. Moe Harkless finished with 11 points and 10 boards.

The Blazers (13-17) were undone by their defense, however, surrendering 66 points in the second half and at least 125 overall for the third consecutive contest.

NOTES: The Sacramento Bee, citing an unnamed source, reported that the Kings' fine for C DeMarcus Cousins was $50,000. ... Blazers G Evan Turner did not dress after spraining his left ankle during practice Monday, joining starting F Al-Farouq Aminu (back contusion) on the sideline. Aminu missed his fourth consecutive game. ... Trail Blazers C Festus Ezeli still has not announced officially that he will have surgery on an injured left knee that has kept the two-year, $15 million free-agent signee from playing a game. Several media sources say he is leaning in that direction.