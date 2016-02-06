Nets pull away from Kings in win

NEW YORK -- For most of the season, forward Joe Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets have devoted postgame comments to discussing how shots were not falling and the ball was moving.

On Friday, Johnson and the rest of the Nets had opportunities to discuss how shots went in and how effectively the ball moved.

Johnson totaled season highs of 27 points and 11 assists as the Nets pulled away in the second half for a 128-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

“It felt great, man,” Johnson said. “It feels great to get a win to see everything kind of clicking all cylinders. Defensively we had some slippage but I thought offensively the ball moved great. Everybody was pretty much involved and it led to a great win.”

Johnson had his first game with 20 points and 10 assists since March 21, 2010, with the Atlanta Hawks when he had 20 and 13 against the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 11-of-16 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

“It was great,” center Brook Lopez said. “He was on. It’s what we come to expect from him. He was just automatic.”

Johnson had his first game with at least 25 points since Jan. 28. 2015 at Atlanta and made at least 10 baskets for the first time since March 16 at Minnesota.

“Joe Johnson is unbelievable at his age, still being able to play like this,” Nets interim coach Tony Brown said. “I think his reads, his vision on what’s available is just as good as anybody in the league.”

Lopez added 26 and 12 rebounds, helping the Nets to a 46-31 margin on the glass. Reserve swingman Bojan Bogdanovic hit a career-best seven 3-pointers and contributed 12 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets (13-38) snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the third time in their last 19 home games since Dec. 10.

Point guard Donald Sloan finished with a season-high 17 points while forward Thaddeus Young contributed 14 and 14 rebounds to go along with a season-best seven assists.

The big performances resulted in Brooklyn’s most productive showing of the season. The Nets shot a season-best 55.8 percent (48-of-86) and made 18 of 28 3-pointers -- the third most in team history. Brooklyn also scored its most points since getting 130 against Philadelphia Dec. 16, 2013 and its 29 assists were a season-high in regulation.

While the Nets enjoyed a rare win, the Kings continued their slide despite forward DeMarcus Cousins’ fourth career triple-double. Despite getting 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Cousins was unable to stop the Kings (21-29) from losing for the sixth time in seven games and allowed

Sacramento had one of its worst defensive showings of the season. The Kings allowed their second-highest opposing field goal percentage, their third-highest amount of 3-pointers and equaled the most points allowed during a regulation game.

“I can’t blame these guys in the locker room,” Cousins said. “If you’re not giving effort, you lose part of the game but I‘m not going to keep blaming it on them. We have a bigger issue and we need to figure it out as a team.”

Reserve point guard Darren Collison added 25 in 25 minutes while Rajon Rondo faded offensively after a quick start. Rondo made his first five shots and totaled 15 points and 15 assists.

Sacramento forward Rudy Gay was limited to four minutes after injuring his left ankle early in the game. His night ended after he attempted a return during the second quarter. An X-ray taken following the contest was negative and he will be listed as day-to-day going forward.

After taking a 65-61 lead at halftime, Brooklyn took an 86-71 lead on Johnson’s fifth 3-pointer with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter. The Nets maintained their double-digit lead and took a 103-85 advantage into the fourth.

The Nets withstood a small charge as Sacramento was within 105-91 in the opening minutes of the fourth. Johnson, Lopez and Young returned with 9:16 left and Brooklyn put the game away.

Johnson recorded his 10th assist when Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 7:42 remaining for a 113-95 lead. Nearly two minutes later, Johnson reached 25 points with a step-back jumper for a 115-97 edge, and with 4:49 left, Johnson recorded his final assist on a Bogdanovic 3-pointer that gave the Nets a 118-103 lead.

“Shooters get going and in a lot of ways we never got into the defensive mentality in the game,” Kings coach George Karl said. “We tried to do a shootout mentality and we just sit here very empty right now.”

NOTES: Sacramento coach George Karl said he was somewhat surprised that G Omri Casspi was not selected for the 3-point shooting contest at All-Star Weekend. Casspi shot 1 of 7 from 3-point range after entering the game sixth in the NBA at 44 percent. ... Brooklyn rookie F Chris McCullough turned 21 on Friday and was active for the first time this season. He has not played while rehabbing a right knee injury but is expected to make his NBA debut next week. ... Karl said he plans to keep G Marco Belinelli in the starting lineup alongside Rajon Rondo on the road trip and will assess the pairing during the All-Star break. Belinelli scored 13 points Friday. ... Nets F Joe Johnson passed Rashard Lewis for 10th place on the all-time list when he hit his first 3-pointer. Johnson had 1,791 career 3-pointers.