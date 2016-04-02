Preview: Kings at Nuggets

Sacramento All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will miss his second straight game when the Kings visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Cousins missed Friday’s 112-106 loss to the Miami Heat due to a suspension and coach George Karl revealed Friday that Cousins will only play in home games the remainder of the season.

Sacramento is 2-11 this season when Cousins sits out and the franchise is trying to rest him because of his persistent feet soreness. “We’ve been dealing with injuries and we’ve been dealing with other things off the court,” point guard Darren Collison told reporters after Friday’s loss. “I‘m just proud guys have continued to stay with it. It’s going to pay off in the near future, believe it or not.” Denver dropped a 101-95 decision to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday as it closes out its third consecutive losing campaign. “I feel like every game at this point is a learning experience,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. “It’s a game we definitely should have won, but we didn’t come out with the energy or do what we needed to do to win.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-46): Collison has played well on the offensive end of late and poured in a season-high 26 points against Miami. It was his third 20-point outing in the past 11 games and he has scored in double digits in 12 consecutive contests. Collison has knocked down more than 61 percent of his field-goal attempts in three of the past four games and is 25-of-45 during the stretch.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (32-45): Backup forward Darrell Arthur is battling soreness in both knees and produced his best outing of the season against New Orleans when he matched his career high of 24 points. Arthur was 10-of-15 from the field - including 4-of-5 from 3-point range - and collected nine rebounds in only 22 minutes of action. “For him to go out there and gut through that performance really speaks to his mentality and who he is,” Malone told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings are 2-0 against the Nuggets this season behind Cousins, who averaged 38 points and 14.5 rebounds in two close victories.

2. Sacramento backup SG Marco Belinelli (foot) will likely miss his fifth consecutive game while SF Omri Casspi (hamstring) could miss the rest of the season after being injured in Friday’s contest.

3. Denver SF Will Barton missed all eight of his field-goal attempts and scored six points against New Orleans after averaging 24 points over the previous two games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 112, Kings 104