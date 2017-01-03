Preview: Kings at Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings are in the mix for a Western Conference playoff spot but star center DeMarcus Cousins is unhappy about the squad's performance. Cousins strongly criticized his teammates after their last defeat and the Kings will attempt to end a two-game skid when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Cousins was vehemently disappointed in Saturday's 112-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and said the team took "a step back" with the poor showing. "At the end of the day, it comes down to you just having some type of pride, dignity in stopping your man," Cousins told reporters. "That's what it comes down to. Forget a scheme, forget a rotation ... so until we're ready to buckle down and do that, teams are going to come in here and run us over." The Nuggets are a half-game behind the eighth-place Kings after suffering a 127-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Denver has allowed an average of 125.5 points while dropping consecutive games with the first defeat occurring against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-19): First-round draft pick Malachi Richardson scored seven points in 10 minutes against the Grizzlies and coach Dave Joerger said he is going to give more playing to the 6-foot-6 shooting guard. Sacramento's production at the position has been poor with Arron Afflalo and Ben McLemore both having subpar campaigns so Richardson, who turns 21 on Thursday, will get a look partly thanks to his strong production (21-point average in 11 games) in the D-League. "I've just got to get in and be aggressive," Richardson told reporters. "I just want to help my team. If he's going to play me, I want to get out there and play as hard as I can."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-20): Shooting guard Gary Harris tallied 11 points in the loss to Warriors and has scored in double digits in five straight games and eight of nine since returning from a foot injury. Denver won five of the first seven games after Harris' return before the back-to-back bumpy defensive showings. "His returning to the starting lineup is not a coincidence that we've played very well since he's been back," Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters. "Gary's a guy that, on both ends of the floor, provides a lot for us and also gives his teammates a lot of confidence because they like playing with him."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings averaged 115 points while winning each of last season's three meetings and have prevailed in six of the last eight matchups.

2. Denver PF Kenneth Faried (back) missed Monday's game but is expected back against the Kings.

3. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay (hip) sat out eight of the past nine games and is questionable to play in Denver.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 122, Kings 117