Nuggets 122, Kings 111

DENVER -- Forward Kenneth Faried scored a season-high 30 points, forward Wilson Chandler added 21 points and nine rebounds as the Denver Nuggets spoiled George Karl’s return to Pepsi Center with a 122-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Faried shot 12-for-14 from the field to set his season high for the second time in three games. Guard Randy Foye had 16 points for the Nuggets, who ended their home schedule with a losing record for the first time in 12 years. Denver (30-50) went 19-22 at Pepsi Center.

Forward Omri Casspi led Sacramento (27-53) with 22 points.

Karl was courtside in Denver for the first time since he was fired by the Nuggets following the 2012-13 season. He guided the team to a franchise-record 57 wins that season and was named the NBA Coach of the Year, but another first-round exit led to his dismissal

Karl said he harbored no ill-will toward the organization.

“My greatest revenge is going to be my success, not their failure,” he said before the game. “I don’t know if I had hard feelings. I had disappointment. I had too many good memories here. I wanted to end my life here. I wanted to end my career here. They took that away from me, but they gave me nine years and paid me well.”

Karl’s legacy in Denver started when he took over midway through 2004-05 and led the Nuggets to a 32-8 finish and the playoffs. He made the playoffs every season, but the only time he got past the first round was in 2008-09, when Denver reached the Western Conference finals.

He had an unhappy return to the city where he won 423 games for the Nuggets. Denver led by 14 early and then used a surge in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 94-84 advantage.

Chandler had seven points to start the fourth as Denver increased the lead to 108-94.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent but were plagued by turnovers. Sacramento gave the ball away 20 times, and Denver committed 18 turnovers.

NOTES: Nuggets G Jameer Nelson (right hip flexor strain) missed his third consecutive game, and F Darrell Arthur missed his ninth game in a row with a right calf strain. Both players likely will miss the rest of the season, but no official decision was made. ... The Kings signed G David Stockton for the remainder of the season. Stockton previously signed a 10-day contract with Sacramento on Feb. 20. ... The Nuggets signed G Jamaal Franklin, and he played three scoreless minutes. ... Kings F Reggie Evans was out of the lineup with a right thumb sprain. He missed his third game in a row.