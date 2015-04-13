Faried’s 30 paces Nuggets in win vs. Kings

DENVER -- Kenneth Faried said it was strange seeing George Karl sitting on the visitors’ bench at Pepsi Center.

That didn’t stop the Denver Nuggets forward from turning in a great game against his former coach.

Faried scored a season-high 30 points, forward Wilson Chandler added 21 points and nine rebounds as the Nuggets spoiled Karl’s return to Pepsi Center with a 122-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Faried shot 12-for-14 from the field to set his season high for the second time in three games. He shook off the sight of Karl coaching the Kings to continue his strong play in the stretch run of the regular season.

“It was awkward for me,” Faried said. “That was my first NBA head coach. He taught me a lot and we went to the playoffs every time I was with him. It was kind of bittersweet. I knew had to do a job today but it was also good to see my former head coach.”

Guard Randy Foye had 16 points for the Nuggets, who ended their home schedule with a losing record for the first time in 12 years. Denver (30-50) went 19-22 at Pepsi Center.

Forward Omri Casspi led Sacramento (27-53) with 22 points.

Karl was courtside in Denver for the first time since he was fired by the Nuggets following the 2012-13 season. He guided the team to a franchise-record 57 wins that season and was named the NBA coach of the year, but another first-round exit led to his dismissal.

Karl said he harbored no ill-will toward the organization.

“My greatest revenge is going to be my success, not their failure,” he said before the game. “I don’t know if I had hard feelings. I had disappointment. I had too many good memories here. I wanted to end my life here. I wanted to end my career here. They took that away from me, but they gave me nine years and paid me well.”

Karl’s legacy in Denver started when he took over midway through 2004-05 and led the Nuggets to a 32-8 finish and the playoffs. He made the playoffs every season, but the only time he got past the first round was in 2008-09, when Denver reached the Western Conference finals.

He was out of coaching until the Kings hired him Feb. 17, and the team is 9-19 since he took over.

“I‘m happy for him finding a job,” said forward Danilo Gallinari, one of four players left from Karl’s last team in Denver. “I‘m glad to see him back on the court.”

Karl was cheered by the crowd when he was introduced before tip-off. As the afternoon progressed he was able to focus on the game and not as much on his return.

“It was a hard game, probably the hardest one I have had,” he said. “I don’t know when I forgot about it. It’s still an emotional moment in my life. I can’t deny that I miss Denver, I miss the team, I miss the city, and it’s a place I love.”

He had an unhappy return to the city where he won 423 games for the Nuggets. Denver led by 14 early and then used a surge in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 94-84 advantage.

Chandler had seven points to start the fourth as Denver increased the lead to 108-94. They led by as many as 18 to give interim head coach Melvin Hunt a win over his former boss.

“It was fun,” Hunt said. “When George is in the building he lights up the place. It is cool to be able to look down the line and see him there.”

Both teams shot better than 50 percent but were plagued by turnovers. Sacramento gave the ball away 20 times, and Denver committed 18 turnovers.

NOTES: Nuggets G Jameer Nelson (right hip flexor strain) missed his third consecutive game, and F Darrell Arthur missed his ninth game in a row with a right calf strain. Both players likely will miss the rest of the season, but no official decision was made. ... The Kings signed G David Stockton for the remainder of the season. Stockton previously signed a 10-day contract with Sacramento on Feb. 20. ... The Nuggets signed G Jamaal Franklin, and he played three scoreless minutes. ... Kings F Reggie Evans was out of the lineup with a right thumb sprain. He missed his third game in a row.