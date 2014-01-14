Preview: Kings at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look for their eighth straight home win and another standout defensive effort when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Indiana has held its opponents to a measly 79.1 points during the run at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which has boosted the team’s home record to a league-best 18-1. The defense was at its finest Friday in a 93-66 victory over Washington, which was limited to 32.1 percent shooting and outrebounded 61-41.

The Kings are one of eight Western Conference opponents the Pacers will play in their next nine games, and enters Tuesday as one of the hottest. Isaiah Thomas scored 26 points in Sacramento’s 124-80 rout of Cleveland on Sunday night, the Kings’ third straight win and the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season. Sacramento, which is beginning a six-game road trip, is a respectable 9-9 after opening the season 4-13.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Indiana (Indiana)

ABOUT THE KINGS (13-22): Sacramento has been a solid, if not outstanding, offensive club all season but has managed to step it up a notch of late, reaching the 100-point mark in 12 straight games and averaging 116.7 points during the three-game winning streak. While Thomas was the catalyst Sunday, center DeMarcus Cousins has been the constant, recording double-doubles in 10 straight games, the longest run by a King since Chris Webber had 10 in a row during the 2002-03 season. Cousins is averaging 24.5 points and 13.5 rebounds during the surge.

ABOUT THE PACERS (29-7): The rout of the Wizards came on a night when leading scorer Paul George was limited to a season-low eight points on 2-of-14 shooting, which exhibits Indiana’s ability to overcome in-game issues. George grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds to spearhead the dominant effort on the glass, while six others had at least six. Forward Luis Scola was one of them and has been on a rebounding binge of late, averaging 7.3 boards in only 17.8 minutes off the bench in his last nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento has not won four in a row since March 23-29, 2011, a run that included a victory at Indiana.

2. George’s career high for rebounds is 17, accomplished vs. the Kings on Nov. 3, 2012.

3. Pacers F David West averaged 24.5 points and 14.5 rebounds as Indiana swept the two-game series last season.

PREDICTION: Pacers 97, Kings 88