Preview: Kings at Pacers

Indiana looks to build upon its most lopsided win of the season when it hosts reeling Sacramento on Saturday. Rodney Stuckey scored 22 points and Roy Hibbert added 18 on 9-of-11 shooting in the Pacers’ 103-82 win over New York on Thursday, snapping a three-game home losing streak and winning for just the second time in eight games overall. While facing the hapless Knicks helped, Indiana shot 56.5 percent over the final three quarters to eclipse 100 points for the second time in seven contests.

The Kings will have little time to recover from their eighth straight loss, a 101-90 setback at Cleveland on Friday in which they made 3-of-18 3-pointers. Rudy Gay, who had 20 points, scored 27 in a 102-101 overtime win against Indiana on Dec. 5 that lifted Sacramento to 10-9, but the squad dipped below .500 soon thereafter amid what is now a 6-20 slide. Even with that win, the Kings have struggled all season against Eastern Conference foes, going 4-11 in such affairs and 0-5 on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-29): About the only positive thus far on an 0-3 road trip that also includes a postponement in New York due to the recent blizzard has been Friday’s selection of center DeMarcus Cousins to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant on the Western Conference All-Star squad. Cousins then went out and matched his worst shooting performance since the season opener by going 5-of-17 from the field in the loss to Cleveland. The big man is shooting 42.5 percent while averaging nearly six turnovers during the eight-game slide.

ABOUT THE PACERS (17-31): Indiana’s season has been mired with injuries and even in its lopsided win over New York the physical issues continued to hamper the squad. Swingman C.J. Miles returned from a two-game layoff due to a groin strain but was limited to 13 minutes and C.J. Watson continued to see his numbers dip amid ongoing foot issues. Reserve center Lavoy Allen left the Knicks game after nine minutes with a knee injury and is considered questionable for Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana allows 96.9 points per game, the fourth-lowest total in the league, while Sacramento entered Friday ranked 27th at 104.6.

2. Stuckey is aiming to reach the 20-point mark in three straight games for the first time since a four-game run last season.

3. Gay entered the Cleveland game shooting 40.1 percent on the road, compared to 48.2 percent at home.

PREDICTION: Pacers 101, Kings 94