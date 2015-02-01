Kings’ starters give Pacers fits

INDIANAPOLIS -- Even with All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins making only 6 of 24 shots from the field, the Sacramento Kings’ starting lineup was simply too much for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Forwards Rudy Gay and Jason Thompson, Cousins and guards Darren Collison and Ben McLemore scored a collective 88 points -- 50 more than Indiana’s starting five, which made only 13 of 35 shots from the field.

Sacramento built a 23-point lead in the second quarter and held off a fourth-quarter charge to defeat the Pacers 99-94 and snap an eight-game losing streak.

Gay led the Kings (17-29) with 31 points, Collison had 23 and Cousins added 20 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out with just less than two minutes to play. The 19 rebounds equal the most for Cousins this season, handing Indiana its 13th home defeat in 22 games.

Collison’ jumper with 13 seconds to go gave the Kings a 97-91 lead and Gay’s free throws with 5.8 seconds to go iced it as Sacramento swept the two-game season series with Indiana.

“I thought we did a good job executing down the stretch,” said Collison, who once played for the Pacers. “We moved the ball and we got good shots. The last couple of games, it seemed like we were more one pass and then take a snot. I would be lying if I said there’s not extra motivation when I play the Pacers. I look forward to the challenge.”

Cousins said the Kings were encouraged to start quickly, and they did.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Pacers

“That is something that is being preached to us,” Cousins said. “I thought that helped set the tone when our three primary guys got off to that good start. That allowed everybody to get into the flow.”

Guard CJ Miles and forward David West each scored 17 points to lead the Pacers (17-32), who gave up a 64 first-half points, equaling the most they had allowed this season.

”We turned the ball over early and let them get into their offense,“ said Miles, who made only 1 of 9 from 3-point range. ”You can’t win a game when you give a team that many good looks. They made some tough shots, and DeMarcus Cousins is DeMarcus Cousins.

“We can’t continue to put ourselves in bad places so early. We continued to battle, but once again, our backs were so far to the wall. We keep making it awfully tough for ourselves.”

Indiana coach Frank Vogel also pointed to Sacramento’s 26 of 29 from the free throw line as a huge factor.

”They are really good at the free throw line, and they are No. 1 in the league at drawing fouls,“ Vogel said. ”We weren’t very disciplined defensively with our body positioning, and they got to the free throw line a bunch of times. We also turned the ball over a little too much in the first half (nine). Combined, that got us into a deep hole.

“Gay is just a great scorer, and this is one of those nights where we really missed Paul George. We tried to bring as much help as we could without getting burned in other areas, and then we got burned in other areas.”

Sacramento was solid through three quarters before Indiana came alive, but it was too late.

A jumper by guard Carl Landry gave Sacramento a 73-58 lead with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter. Two Gay free throws with 2:48 left in the quarter pushed the lead to 79-59. The Pacers closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within 79-67.

The Kings missed their first six shots from the field, then made 16 of their next 23 to grab a 64-50 halftime lead, which included a perfect 18 of 18 from the free throw line.

Leading 9-8, Sacramento used a 21-4 burst to take a 30-12 advantage with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter. The Kings continued their assault in the second quarter, take a 55-32 lead on two Cousins free throws with 5:50 left in the opening half.

”It feels good because we needed a win, especially a good road win,“ Kings coach Tyrone Corbin said when asked about snapping the losing streak. ”Defensively in the first quarter, I thought we were real good, and then we were able to stick it out in the end.

“The guys did a great job especially after playing last night in Cleveland and then coming in here tonight and getting a win.”

Gay had 18 first-half points, Collison added 17 and Cousins had 12 points and nine rebounds. Guard George Hill and forward Luis Scola each had nine off the bench for Indiana.

The Kings made 21 of 42 shots from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Indiana was 21 of 43 in the first 24 minutes. Each team had 20 first-half rebounds.

NOTES: Indiana played without G/F Paul George (fractured right leg) and F/C Lavoy Allen (sore right knee). ... Sacramento was without F Eric Moreland (torn left labrum). ... The Pacers recalled C Shayne Whittington from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. ... The game was a homecoming of sorts for veteran Kings F Carl Landry, who played college ball at Purdue, 65 miles from Indianapolis. Landry is in his eighth pro season. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins was coming off a 21-point, 13-rebound performance Friday in a loss at Cleveland. ... In Cousins and F Rudy Gay, Sacramento has two of the NBA’s top 17 scorers. ... This was Indiana’s third game in a sequence of five in a row at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... The Pacers entered as the NBA’s fourth-best defensive team, allowing 96.9 points per game. ... The Kings are the NBA’s No. 2 team in opponents’ rebounds, allowing just 40 per game. ... Landry’ tip-in of a missed shot in the final seconds of overtime lifted Sacramento to a 102-101 victory against the Pacers on Dec. 5 in Sacramento, snapping the Kings’ four-game losing streak to the Pacers.