Kings pull out win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- While the Sacramento Kings struggle against fellow Western Conference members -- 4-12 -- they enjoy doing battle with those in the Eastern Conference.

That was evident again Wednesday night when the Kings got 25 points and 16 rebounds from center DeMarcus Cousins, 24 points and five assists from reserve guard Darren Collison and 19 points from forward Rudy Gay in a 108-106 victory against the Indiana Pacers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

While only 12-17 overall, Sacramento improved to 8-5 against the East, also getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from forward Omri Casspi and 13 points and 16 assists from point guard Rajon Rondo.

“Our offense works when we get stops,” Rondo said. “The Pacers are a really good team, and we knew they had won 10 of their last 11 at home. Basketball is a game of runs, and we were able to get the last stop tonight. I love playing with Collison. He brings so much energy when he comes off the bench.”

Kings coach George Karl thought former Pacer Collison was the difference maker.

“Darren had a great presence on the court the whole game,” Karl said. “First half, I thought our pushing the ball and the tempo was created by him. We had great shots, and that is Darren’s game. Everyone had confidence because of the way the game was being played.”

Cousins sank two free throws with 1:05 remaining to provide the winning margin. A Monta Ellis 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining had given Indiana a 106-104 lead after trailing by 15 at halftime, but a Rudy Gay jumper with 1:31 left tied it at 106, and the Kings won when Cousins calmly sank two free throws.

Indiana’s Paul George, who was only 5 of 19 from the field, missed a potential game-tying shot with one second remaining. The Pacers (16-12) now are 10-4 at home, losing to four Western Conference opponents -- Memphis, Utah, Golden State and now Sacramento.

“It was a great look,” George said of the last-second shot. “I‘m struggling right now. Late, we just couldn’t make a play when we needed to.”

Cousins got a hand in George’s face.

“I knew the ball was going to be in his hands for the last shot,” Cousins said. “I just tried to disrupt it. We built a nice lead, and then Indiana pushed the pace at us a little bit.”

Ellis led Indiana with 21 points, and George Hill and C.J. Miles each had 20 for the Pacers, who have lost three in a row. George finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento outrebounded Indiana 49-38, enjoyed a 64-44 advantage in points in the paint and had 21 fastbreak points to 10 for the Pacers, who were only 12 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Indiana now is 1-11 when trailing after three quarters, is 3-9 when allowing the opponent to score 100 points or more and is 4-8 against the Western Conference while 12-4 against the East.

A 3-pointer and a layup from Casspi pushed the Kings’ lead to 95-88 with 8:22 to play, prompting a Pacers timeout.

“That team has a lot of firepower, and we did not get back in transition,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “And with Paul George, it just was not his night.”

Indiana outscored Sacramento 33-20 in the third period to pull within 84-82 with 12 minutes remaining. George had seven points and five rebounds in the third quarter.

The Pacers scored the third quarter’s first seven points, slicing the deficit to 64-56. Indiana used 3-pointers from George Hill and C.J. Miles to close within 71-70 at the 7:24 mark, outscoring the Kings 21-7 in the first 4:36 of the period.

After Indiana grabbed a seven-point, first-quarter lead, Sacramento dominated the remainder of the first half, seizing a 64-49 advantage through 24 minutes.

“They jumped on us,” said Indiana reserve forward Jordan Hill, who scored 14 points. “The other thing is that it is really hard to guard Cousins.”

Cousins had 18 points and 12 rebounds during the first two quarters, Collison had 15 points and two assists and Rondo had 11 points and 10 assists. The Kings shot 50.9 percent from the field (27 of 53) and outrebounded Indiana, 31-19.

Sacramento scored 44 points in the paint before halftime, dominated in fastbreak points (17-7) and enjoyed an 11-4 advantage in second-chance points.

George Hill had a 12-point first half for Indiana, and Miles added nine before intermission for a Pacers team that shot only 39.1 percent (18 of 46) in the first two quarters.

NOTES: The Kings played without C Willie Cauley-Stein (dislocated right index finger) and F Eric Moreland (fractured left foot). ... The Pacers were without C/F Myles Turner (fractured left thumb). ... Sacramento entered with a 3-10 road record. ... Indiana came in 10-3 at home. ... The Pacers were coming off a 106-92 loss on Monday night at San Antonio, their fifth straight road defeat. ... The Kings are the NBA’s third-highest scoring team at 104.4 points per game. ... Sacramento ranks fifth in assists per game at 24.3. ... The Pacers rank fourth in 3-point shooting (37.3 percent). ... Sacramento won each of last season’s meetings with Indiana, including 99-94 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... The teams meet again on Jan. 23 in Sacramento. ... Indiana was 12-4 when scoring 100 points or more and 3-8 when the opponent scores at least 100.