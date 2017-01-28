George helps Pacers rally past Kings in OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- The trends and tendencies of the Indiana Pacers’ 2016-2017 season to date did not point to a victory when they trailed the Sacramento Kings by 16 with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Entering Friday’s game, the Pacers were 2-18 when trailing after three quarters and 2-7 in the second game of a back-to-back sequence.

Paul George reversed those trends by scoring six of his 33 points in overtime, and Indiana rallied to defeat Sacramento 115-111 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

George’s basket with 31.8 seconds remaining broke a 111-111 tie, and after Garrett Temple and Darren Collison each missed potential game-tying shots with 7.1 and 2.0 seconds remaining, Jeff Teague made two game-clinching free throws with 0.4 seconds to play.

George scored 32 points Thursday as Indiana (24-22) defeated Minnesota and played 37 minutes.

“That was a hard-fought game,” said George, who was 16 of 17 from the free throw line. “We were tired and sluggish at times, but we knew we had to battle back. We knew how physical the Kings are. Every possession was tough down the stretch. I‘m feeling good and getting my game back to where it needs to be.”

CJ Miles added 18 for the Pacers, Teague had 17 points and eight assists and Myles Turner scored 14. Indiana shot 48.7 percent (38 of 78).

???DeMarcus Cousins and Collison each scored 26 for the Kings (18-28). Ty Lawson scored 16 and Arron Afflalo had 15. Sacramento shot 49.3 percent (35 of 71).

“Paul is playing the game the right way,” Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. “We want Paul and Jeff to create offense for us, and we know Paul is capable of big numbers, especially when he gets to the line a lot like he did tonight. That puts teams in a bind. Then we showed great poise in overtime.”

George made six free throws during the final 2:30 to force overtime tied at 104. George missed a potential game-winner with 0.6 seconds left, and then Cousins missed a tip at the buzzer that would have given the Kings a victory.

Thanks to 9 of 10 free-throw shooting, the Pacers trimmed a nine-point halftime deficit to 87-81 through three quarters. The Kings led by as many as 16 twice in the third quarter and were up 78-62 before Indiana stormed back.

“It’s disheartening,” Collison said of the loss. “I think we played well until the beginning of the fourth quarter. About the middle of the fourth quarter, the momentum changed. The pace was a little bit different. They became more physical and more aggressive.”

The Kings grabbed a 64-55 halftime lead in large part because they sank 11 of 16 shots from 3-point range during the opening 24 minutes. Overall, Sacramento made 21 of 34 field goal attempts in the first two quarters when it also outrebounded Indiana, 21-11.

Collison scored 15 first-half points, and Cousins added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Kings. George had 11 points, and Turner added nine for the Pacers, who made 22 of 42 field goal attempts before intermission. Indiana did convert 10 Sacramento turnovers into 12 points.

“They (Pacers) ramped up the physicality and got after us,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “In the game at our place, we lost focus at halftime. This time, we were focused but just didn’t make shots.”

NOTES: The Kings were without F Omri Casspi (right plantaris tendon strain) and F Rudy Gay (torn left Achilles tendon). ... The Pacers were without G Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring). ... Sacramento was playing the fifth of a season-long, eight-game road trip, having won at Detroit (109-104) on Monday and at Cleveland (116-112 in OT) on Wednesday. ... Indiana was playing the second game of a back-to-back after getting 32 points from F Paul George in Thursday night’s 109-103 victory at Minnesota, snapping a three-game losing streak. ... The Kings rank ninth in opponents’ turnovers per game (14.9) and 10th in steals (8.2). ... The Pacers rank third in free throw percentage (81.6) and third in steals (8.7). ... Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak against Sacramento, rallying from a 22-point, first-half deficit for a 106-100 victory on Jan. 18 in California.