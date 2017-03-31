Preview: Kings at Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins plays against his former franchise for the first time when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The All-Star center played six-plus seasons with the Kings until being traded to the Pelicans during the All-Star break for a package that included shooting guard Buddy Hield.

Cousins returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury to record 29 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 121-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and he said he is clicking with All-Star power forward Anthony Davis. "I know it's a small-ball era," Cousins told reporters. "I think we've got a chance to change things - you know, change the way the style of play of basketball is going right now. It's just a matter of time." Cousins' former team got trounced 112-82 by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and has lost 13 of its last 17 games. Sacramento scored 15 or fewer points in two of the quarters against Utah and point guard Darren Collison (12 points) was the lone starter to score in double digits.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-46): Sacramento lacks a go-to scorer since the trade of Cousins and the team quickly spiraled out of playoff contention after making the deal. Hield was one of the struggling players against Utah as he scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting after averaging 16.8 points over the previous six contests. Backup shooting guard Ben McLemore matched his season best with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting after scoring in single digits in three of the previous four games.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (32-43): Davis also had a huge game against Dallas with 30 points and 13 rebounds and he is the first player to record at least 30 points and 13 rebounds in four consecutive games since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000. He and Cousins get along well - they are both Kentucky products - and the duo is committed to making their budding partnership work, and point guard Jrue Holiday has noticed. "They for sure have a groove," Holiday told reporters. "They pass to each other kind of like they've done it before. I think it's a lot easier when you see coming off a screen one person diving and one person popping. (They're) definitely figuring that out."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans won six straight games in the series before losing the first two meetings this season.

2. New Orleans backup SG Jordan Crawford scored in double digits in 11 of 12 games since joining the team.

3. Sacramento SG Arron Afflalo (personal reasons) is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Pelicans 113, Kings 103