Preview: Kings at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings have similar records as they head into the final month of the NBA season. But while the Kings are already looking ahead to next year, the Pistons remain in the hunt for a postseason berth as the teams prepare to tangle Tuesday night in the Motor City. The Kings have dropped two in a row on their seven-game jaunt against primarily Eastern Conference teams, and will next face a Detroit team coming off a 118-111 loss to Boston.

The Kings find themselves just a half-game up on the Los Angeles Lakers in the battle to remain out of the West basement, but own a somewhat respectable 10-14 record against Eastern Conference opponents. One of those losses came courtesy of the Pistons, who rode 21 points from Josh Smith and 15 points and 18 rebounds from Andre Drummond to a 97-90 victory back on Nov. 15. The Pistons have lost three straight and 10 of their previous 12.

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-41): Sacramento’s latest disappointing result - Sunday’s 104-89 loss to the Brooklyn Nets - prompted head coach Michael Malone to say he had a “hard time sitting through” the game. After his team matched a season low with 11 assists in a blowout, Malone told reporters: “Right now, what I see on both ends of the floor is the disease of ‘me’. I think we’re becoming a selfish basketball team on both ends.” Superstar center DeMarcus Cousins agreed, saying: “We’re playing for ourselves. We’re not going to win games playing that way.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (24-39): A lack of effort has been cited for the Pistons’ recent struggles, and interim head coach John Loyer suggested he’s at least partly to blame for it. “You take every loss pretty hard,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “You take a loss even harder when maybe you didn’t feel like you gave your best effort. I didn’t think as a team over 48 minutes (against Boston) we gave our best effort ... that’s a reflection of the coach and that’s something I have to do a better job at.” Three players had double-doubles, led by Drummond with 18 points and 22 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit has won seven of the last eight meetings.

2. The Pistons have surrendered an average of 110 points over their past 10 games.

3. Sacramento ranks dead last in the NBA in assists at 19.1.

PREDICTION: Pistons 104, Kings 94