Preview: Kings at Pistons

It appears the release of Josh Smith three days before Christmas has provided Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy the kick-start he’s been searching. The Pistons seek their first five-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season when they host the struggling Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Detroit was 5-23 with Smith in the lineup along with fellow bigs Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe, so Van Gundy and the Pistons decided to cut the veteran forward lose and start to mix in a more traditional lineup.

The results have been very encouraging with Detroit winning four straight games since Smith’s departure by an average of 18 points. “We are playing with more energy, playing harder, more inspired and together,” Van Gundy told reporters about the streak. The Kings are coming off a win against Minnesota but are just 3-6 under Tyrone Corbin since the firing of Michael Malone.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-19): Sacramento almost squandered a 13-point lead in the 110-107 win over Minnesota on New Year’s Day, as Rudy Gay had 21 points and five assists and DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and seven boards. “We picked up our intensity,” guard Darren Collison told reporters. “Our urgency the last few games hasn’t been there for a while. I thought (Thursday) we were better than most nights in the past. It was just good to get a win.” The Kings are trying to earn a split of a four-game road trip before returning home for six games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (9-23): Brandon Jennings scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Monroe posted a double-double and Drummond pulled down 20 rebounds in a 97-81 romp over New York on Friday. “(Jennings) was really energized in the third — hitting shots, driving to the basket,” Van Gundy said. “When he’s on the attack is when I think he’s really good. When he’s really aggressive and quick is when he’s on his game.” Detroit is averaging 107 points the past four games - more than it scored in any previous game the entire season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit beat Sacramento 95-90 on Dec. 13 behind 24 points from Monroe and 21 and 13 rebounds from the departed Smith - the Pistons’ last victory prior to the win streak.

2. Drummond has consecutive 20-rebound outings - the only player in the NBA to achieve that feat this season.

3. Kings F Derrick Williams posted 17 points and three 3-pointers in his first start of the season against Minnesota - the team that drafted him second overall in 2011.

PREDICTION: Pistons 105, Kings 93