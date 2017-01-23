Preview: Kings at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons aim for their first four-game winning streak of the season when they host the Sacramento Kings on Monday in the finale of a three-game homestand. The Pistons secured their third three-game run of the campaign with a dramatic 114-113 win over Washington on Saturday, as Marcus Morris capped a 25-point effort with a tip-in at the buzzer.

"Our energy was good and we played really hard," coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. "It's all about wins." Van Gundy saw his team suffer through a recent three-game losing streak, which began with a 100-94 loss at Sacramento on Jan. 10. DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in that one to lead the Kings, who have followed it up with five consecutive losses. Cousins' 42 points wasn't enough in Saturday's 102-99 loss at Chicago in the second of an eight-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-27): Cousins was the only King to score in double figures in the loss to the Bulls and his teammates combined to shoot 37.5 percent from the floor. "His play is incredible," Kings coach Dave Joerger said of Cousins, who moved into second place on Sacramento's career scoring list in the process. "He just keeps getting better." Veteran guard Arron Afflalo has seen his production dip quite a bit in his first season with the Kings, but he hit 13-of-24 3-pointers in January.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (21-24): Forward Jon Leuer had 10 points and five rebounds against the Wizards in his return from a knee injury that robbed him of five games. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 21 points in the loss at Sacramento earlier this month, missed his fourth contest in a row due to a shoulder strain and has been limited at practice. Reggie Bullock is receiving most of the playing time in place of Caldwell-Pope and is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit has won six straight meetings at home.

2. Morris has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season.

3. Sacramento is 2-8 on the road against Eastern Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Pistons 105, Kings 98