Pistons do enough to defeat Kings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- There were plenty of flaws to pick out in the Detroit Pistons’ performance Friday.

They squandered an 18-point lead, committed 10 second-half turnovers and allowed the hapless Sacramento Kings to make more than half of their shots.

None of that mattered too much to a team scrapping for a playoff spot. The Pistons collected a much-needed 115-108 victory Friday at The Palace and weren’t about to offer any apologies.

“I like the way we came out with a win. That’s about it,” Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson said. “You wish you can keep your foot on their throat and find a way to put them away early, not have to battle that much late in the game. But at the end of the day, a win’s a win.”

Detroit (35-34) moved to within percentage points of idle Chicago (34-33) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Marcus Morris had 24 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tossed in 23 points for Detroit in its second game of a franchise-record nine-game homestand.

Caldwell-Pope made back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth to stretch the Pistons’ lead to nine after the Kings tied it earlier in the quarter.

“We needed big shots, we needed big baskets,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I was open, I took it and knocked both of them down. Also, defensively we got stops to keep the lead.”

The Kings still shot 50.6 percent and Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy knows his team can’t win that way very often.

“If I go back and watch the film, we’ll find 14 to 16 points that I would just term as gifts that we gave them,” Van Gundy said. “That’s got to get cut by a lot. I don’t think we had a lack of effort defensively, but too many times we had a lack of focus.”

Jackson supplied 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds despite battling an illness as every Pistons starter reached double figures for the 24th time this season -- an NBA high. Tobias Harris contributed 17 points and Andre Drummond added his league-high 57th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

DeMarcus Cousins’ 31 points and 10 rebounds led the Kings (26-42), who have lost 11 of their last 13. Rudy Gay had 19 points and Rajon Rondo added 10 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. The Kings have lost six straight at The Palace.

“Slow start, slow end,” Gay said. “We just have to put together a whole game of good basketball.”

Kings coach George Karl lamented spotting the Pistons a big early lead.

“It’s frustrating because the second half, we showed we were a pretty good basketball team, but the first half, (we keep) digging those holes and getting the other team confident,” Karl said. “We just didn’t have enough focus or energy to get it done in the first half.”

Morris also had six 3-pointers against the Kings on Dec. 26, 2014 when he played for Phoenix. He equaled that mark in the first half, drilling all six of his attempts as the Pistons built a 67-54 lead.

“Cash. Money in the bank,” Jackson said of Morris’ hot start. “He was putting them up and that allowed things to open up for Andre and myself.”

The Kings gradually cut into the Pistons’ lead and Quincy Acy’s jumper with 10:46 remaining tied it at 87. The Kings couldn’t take a lead and when Caldwell-Pope hit the back-to-back 3-pointers, Detroit’s lead was up to 107-98 with 3:21 left.

Sacramento never got closer than five the rest of the way.

NOTES: The Kings played without SF Omri Casspi (ankle) and SG Ben McLemore (finger). SG Jodie Meeks (shoulder) and PG Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) were the Pistons’ inactives. ... Sacramento coach George Karl appreciates the way Detroit C Andre Drummond, the league’s top rebounder, plays the game. “I love his old-school attitude about loving to be in the paint and loving to be at the tip of the rim, loving to be hit and bumped,” he said. “It’s old school, it’s back to the ‘60s almost. There’s this big monster that puts himself in danger.” ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was surprised, but not shocked, by Michigan State’s loss in the NCAA Tournament to Middle Tennessee State. “It’s really a shame,” he said. “I felt really bad for Tom (Izzo) and for the team. It’s an upset, but not a huge upset because (MTSU) is pretty good.” ... Kings rookie C Willie Cauley-Stein was averaging 3.7 rebounds this month entering the game, down from his 5.1 average. “Willie’s got to be a better rebounder for us,” Karl said.