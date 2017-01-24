Bench boosts Kings past Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The second unit provided the lift the Sacramento Kings needed to snap a five-game losing streak.

Reserve guard Ty Lawson tied his season high with 19 points as the Kings' bench produced 52 points in a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday at The Palace.

Willie Cauley-Stein had a season-high 12 points off the bench, and even little-used rookie Malachi Richardson got into the act, contributing five points in a season-high 14 minutes.

Sacramento won for the first time since second-leading scorer Rudy Gay sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture on Wednesday.

"They've been working hard, waiting for their chance to play," Lawson said. "Now that a couple of players went down, Malachi is showing how good he is and Willie's showing how much he's been working. We've got to keep that going, got to keep that energy up with the second unit."

DeMarcus Cousins powered for 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead six Sacramento players who scored in double figures.

The Kings (17-27) own just two wins in their past 10 games, both against Detroit.

"It's a crazy deal how it works," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "I like their team a lot."

The Kings also ended a six-game losing streak at The Palace. Their last victory in Michigan occurred Feb. 10, 2010.

Cauley-Stein was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team last season but has only received limited playing time this season.

"Those minutes, I've been kind of searching for all year," he said. "The amount of work I've been putting in, it's just starting to show, starting to pay off. I'm starting to get the trust of my teammates and my coaches behind me, and that's everything in this game."

Darren Collison supplied 12 points for Sacramento, Garrett Temple chipped in 11 and Matt Barnes added 10.

Reggie Jackson's 18 points and 11 assists led the Pistons, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Jon Leuer scored 15 points -- all in the first half -- and Tobias Harris also had 15 for Detroit (21-25). Andre Drummond contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Morris tossed in 13 points.

Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returned to the lineup after missing four games with a rotator cuff strain. He finished with 14 points.

"Just look at the plus-minuses. As bad as it was today, four of our starters, we were plus with," coach Stan Van Gundy said. "Our bench got crushed."

The Pistons scored 38 first-quarter points, but the Kings caught up by halftime.

"It was a tough game," Drummond said. "We came out firing in the beginning of the game, hitting everything, and then we hit that slump where we weren't scoring. Our defense fell along with it. They got themselves going, and the rest is history."

Collison's 3-pointer midway through the third gave Sacramento a 78-71 lead. The Kings' advantage fluctuated between three and seven points the remainder of the quarter, and Sacramento brought an 88-81 lead into the fourth.

Lawson and Cauley-Stein made back-to-back layups to open the final period, pushing Sacramento's lead to 11.

"Probably the best game Willie's played all year," Joerger said.

Lawson's 3-pointer with 7:22 remaining gave the Kings a 101-90 edge.

The Pistons scored the next six points before Cousins dunked after Drummond gambled and tried to make a steal. Cousins' free throws with 2:33 left made it 105-98.

Drummond's layup with a minute remaining pulled Detroit within 105-101, but Cousins' step-back jumper sealed the Kings' victory.

Sacramento's reserves carried the team to a 65-62 halftime lead. Lawson had 12 points and Cauley-Stein added 10 by the break as the bench supplied 35 points. Leuer reached the 15-point mark for Detroit before retreated to the bench with three fouls.

NOTES: Sacramento F Omri Casspi (right plantaris tendon strain) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... The Pistons have four days off until their next game, thanks to a quirk in the schedule. Coach Stan Van Gundy isn't a fan of the layoff. "We'll practice but how much we do each day and everything else, what we try to get accomplished, I don't know," he said. "I've never had an in-season break like this." ... Detroit F Marcus Morris recorded his 4,000th career point against Washington on Saturday. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond and Kings C DeMarcus Cousins are Nos. 1-2 in the league in 20-point, 20-rebound games since Drummond's rookie season in 2012-13. Drummond has 12 such outings, while Cousins has 10.