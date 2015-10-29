FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 31, 2015 / 4:56 AM / in 2 years

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Kings in the last home opener at Sleep Train Arena. The team is slated to move into the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento next season.

G Rajon Rondo tallied four points, four assists and seven rebounds in 25 minutes in his Sacramento debut.

F Rudy Gay, a late arrival to the arena before Wednesday’s contest after the birth of his child, scored 16 points for Sacramento.

C Kosta Koufos, an offseason acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies, had 10 points and seven rebounds in the opener.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
