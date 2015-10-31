FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 1, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Willie Cauley-Stein, a rookie making his first start, scored 17 points in his first NBA start for the Kings

C DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Lakers Friday.

G Rajon Rondo scored 10 of 21 points and dished out five of his eight assists in the opening 12 minutes of Friday’s win over the Lakers. Rondo was held to four points and four assists in Sacramento’s season-opening 111-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers but scored all of his first-quarter points in the first six minutes and led a 33-10 run that put the Kings ahead by double digits for the entire night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.