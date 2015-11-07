FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 8, 2015 / 5:47 AM / in 2 years

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Darren Collison had 19 points and nine assists for Sacramento in a loss Friday. “It was just energy,” Collison said. “You’re gonna have some games like that. That’s just what we happened to do tonight.”

F Omri Casspi scored 22 points for the Kings (1-5), leading a dynamite performance from Sacramento’s reserves. But the Kings failed to win.

C DeMarcus Cousins sat out Friday night and also will miss Sacramento’s home game on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.

F Kosta Koufos rejoined the starting lineup on Friday night for the first time since the opener.

