#US NBA
November 12, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Seth Curry was unavailable Monday for a second straight game after aggravating an ankle injury warming up.

G Darren Collison (left hamstring strain) sat out again Monday as Sacramento lost to San Antonio.

C DeMarcus Cousins returned from a four-game absence and led Sacramento with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to the Spurs.

PG Rajon Rondo had eight points, 12 assists and six rebounds and played all 48 minutes in the Kings’ loss to the Spurs.

F Marco Belinelli scored 17 points against his former team as the Kings lost to the Spurs.

