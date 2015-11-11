Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Seth Curry was unavailable Monday for a second straight game after aggravating an ankle injury warming up.

G Darren Collison (left hamstring strain) sat out again Monday as Sacramento lost to San Antonio.

C DeMarcus Cousins returned from a four-game absence and led Sacramento with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to the Spurs.

PG Rajon Rondo had eight points, 12 assists and six rebounds and played all 48 minutes in the Kings’ loss to the Spurs.

F Marco Belinelli scored 17 points against his former team as the Kings lost to the Spurs.