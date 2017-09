C DeMarcus Cousins missed Thursday’s game serving a one-game suspension for a forearm to the head of Hawks C Al Horford in Atlanta on Wednesday. Kings coach George Karl didn’t appear too surprised. “Most of the coaches felt there was a chance.” Sacramento entered the game with an 0-4 record without Cousins.

G Rajon Rondo registered four triple-doubles in six games entering Thursday.

C Kosta Koufos started Thursday’s game in place of C DeMarcus Cousins, who served a one-game suspension.