Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Rajon Rondo had 16 points and 16 assists, the 10th time in his past 11 games that he’s recorded at least 10 assists. But Minnesota contained him in the fourth quarter, limiting him to three points and no assists and using forward Gorgui Dieng to stifle the pick-and-roll.

G Marco Belinelli scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Kings (6-11), who played their second straight game without C DeMarcus Cousins (strained back).

F Rudy Gay scored just two points and was only 1-for-13 shooting from the floor for the Kings.

C Kosta Koufos added 16 points and 13 rebounds Friday.

F Caron Butler (left ankle) was inactive for the second straight contest and has now missed Sacramento’s past four. Butler has 11 points and 10 rebounds in 72 minutes seven contests.