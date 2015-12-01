FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 1, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins, who returned to the floor Monday, has missed 31 of Sacramento’s 88 contests since Nov. 28, 2014. Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki, now in his 18th season, has missed only 31 contests in his entire career. Nowitzki needs to play six more games to reach 1,288 and move into the top 20 on the all-time list.

G Rajon Rondo, who entered the game leading the NBA with an average of 11.0 assists per game, managed just 6.5 assists per contest during his 46-game stint with Dallas a season ago that he told reporters before the game “wasn’t my best.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
