Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
December 4, 2015

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Willie Cauley-Stein sustained an open dislocation of his right index finger Thursday, and he will miss approximately four to six weeks.

F Omri Casspi., the Kings’ best 3-point shooter (45 percent), did not play Thursday because of a bout with gastroenteritis.

C DeMarcus Cousins scored only 16 points on 4-for-17 shooting. He also had turned over the ball four times in the loss to the Celtics at Mexico City.

G Rajon Rondo was ejected from the Kings’ game against the Celtics in Mexico City on Thursday.

