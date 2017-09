F Duje Dukan was assigned by the Kings to the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League. Dukan has played and started in four games for the Bighorns, averaging 13 points and 3.8 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. He has not appeared in a game for Sacramento.

F Duje Dukan was recalled by the Kings from their D-League affiliate in Reno, the club announced Thursday. Dukan was averaging 13.8 points in five games for the Bighorns. He has yet to play in an NBA game.