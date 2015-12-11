Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

F Duje Dukan was recalled by the Kings from their D-League affiliate in Reno, the club announced Thursday. Dukan was averaging 13.8 points in five games for the Bighorns. He has yet to play in an NBA game.

F Omri Casspi added 11 points in his career-best eighth straight double-digit scoring game for Sacramento. A 56 percent foul shooter this season, he canned two free throws with 24.5 seconds left for a 97-93 lead over the Knicks.

F DeMarcus Cousins finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and the Kings held off a furious rally by the Knicks for a 99-97 win Thursday. His tight defense on Knicks F Carmelo Anthony as time ran down made the difference. Anthony’s 3-point attempt from near the top of the arc clanged off the rim.

G Rajon Rondo finished with 16 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. His dribble-drive along the baseline that he capped with a ferocious dunk may have been the biggest basket of the game, as it boosted the Kings’ lead to 93-88 over the Knicks.