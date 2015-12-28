Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

F Duje Dukan was recalled by the Kings from the team’s NBA Developmental League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, the team announced Sunday. He did not play Sunday night against Portland.

G Darren Collison averaged 15.8 points and made 25 of 42 shots (59.5 percent) on Sacramento’s four-game road trip. He has scored in double digits in 14 of his past 15 contests.

F Omri Casspi added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento, the 13th time in 14 games that he scored at least 10 points. Casspi also canned three of four from 3-point range, lifting his percentage to 45.7 percent, the fifth-best mark in the NBA.

C DeMarcus Cousins finished with 36 points and six rebounds, and his second 3-pointer of the contest cut Portland’s lead to 95-92 with 24 seconds left. However, after Blazers G CJ McCollum knocked in one of two free throws, Cousins missed a 3-pointer to end it.

G Rajon Rondo, the NBA assist leader, had 15 assists to go with nine points in a loss to the Blazers. Rondo also committed eight turnovers.

F Rudy Gay’s shooting hurt Sacramento in a loss to Portland on Sunday. He finished with seven points and made just two of 12 shots from the field.