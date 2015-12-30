FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 31, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Omri Casspi wound up the game’s leading scorer with a career-best 36 points in the Kings’ loss at Golden State. He scored 26 points in the first half. Casspi shot 13-for-18 from the field, making a franchise-record-tying nine of his 12 3-point shots.

C DeMarcus Cousins had seven points and four rebounds in 12 minutes before getting the heave-ho on a pair of technical fouls that immediately followed his fifth personal foul at the 8:57 mark of the third period.

C Kosta Koufos (illness) was unable for the Kings’ game Monday at Golden State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.