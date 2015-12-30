Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

F Omri Casspi wound up the game’s leading scorer with a career-best 36 points in the Kings’ loss at Golden State. He scored 26 points in the first half. Casspi shot 13-for-18 from the field, making a franchise-record-tying nine of his 12 3-point shots.

C DeMarcus Cousins had seven points and four rebounds in 12 minutes before getting the heave-ho on a pair of technical fouls that immediately followed his fifth personal foul at the 8:57 mark of the third period.

C Kosta Koufos (illness) was unable for the Kings’ game Monday at Golden State.