Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C Willie Cauley-Stein made his return to Kings lineup after missing the past month with a severe finger dislocation, and he scored eight points in 15 minutes. During Cauley-Stein’s time rehabbing, Kings coach George Karl was impressed with what he saw. “I enjoyed him. I think he was in the gym a lot,” Karl said.

C DeMarcus Cousins scored 33 points and shot 11-for-27 from the field to go along with 19 rebounds in the Kings’ win at Oklahoma City on Monday.

G Rajon Rando (back spasms) was inactive Tuesday in his first return to Dallas since last season’s tumultuous 46-game stint with the Mavericks. Rondo’s back started giving him problems in Monday’s victory at Oklahoma City.

G Marco Belinelli came off the bench to score 21 points in the Kings’ win at Oklahoma City on Monday.