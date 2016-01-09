FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 10, 2016 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Kings beat the Lakers for the fifth consecutive time.

F Quincy Acy scored a season-high 18 points over 22 minutes in his third consecutive start for the Kings in a win over the Lakers.

G Rajon Rondo’s running floater inside the key with 21 seconds left, and his ensuing strip of Los Angeles guard Jordan Clarkson from the ball helped the Kings beat the Lakers 118-115. Rondo, the NBA’s assist leader, had 12 assists to go with nine points.

