January 22, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C DeMarcus Cousins scored 36 points and collected 16 rebounds as the Kings used a late fourth-quarter run to romp past the Lakers 112-93 Wednesday. Cousins connected on 13 of 22 shots and 10 of 12 free throws. “DeMarcus is showing at a high level that he’s an All-Star,” coach George Karl said. “Is there a better center that’s playing basketball right now in the NBA? I don’t there is.”

PG Rajon Rondo had 11 points, 17 assists and five rebounds in the Kings’ road win over the Lakers on Wednedsay. Rondo has 11 games with 15 or more assists this season, two shy of the Kings’ single-season record.

F Rudy Gay had 16 points, six rebounds and a career-high-tying six blocks in the Kings’ win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

