#US NBA
January 27, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins scored a career-high 56 points in the Kings’ double-overtime loss to the Hornets on Monday.

G Rajon Rondo failed to record his third consecutive triple-double, but his 20 assists gave him 12 straight games with at least 10, an ongoing Sacramento record. Rondo also recorded his 30th game with at least 10 assists this season, tying Reggie Theus’ 1986-87 team mark for the second most in one season.

F Rudy Gay scored 20 points before leaving because of a scratch on his left eye in the second overtime. His status for Sacramento’s game Tuesday at Portland is questionable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
