Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
January 27, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Omri Casspi started in place of Rudy Gay, who sustained a corneal abrasion of his left eye Monday. Casspi had 10 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes.

C DeMarcus Cousins, who scored a career-high 56 points Monday in a double-overtime loss to Charlotte, followed up with a terrible shooting game in a loss at Portland on Tuesday.

G Rajon Rondo collected 15 points and 11 assists for the Kings in a loss at Portland on Tuesday.

F Rudy Gay suffered a corneal abrasion of his left eye in Monday’s 129-128 double-overtime loss to Charlotte and missed Tuesday’s game. He is listed day-to-day. “I‘m hoping we’ll get him back on the road trip,” coach George Karl said.

