Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Darren Collison had 25 points in 25 minutes Friday during the Kings’ loss at Brooklyn.

G Omri Casspi’s omission from the 3-point shooting contest at All-Star Weekend surprised Kings coach George Karl. Casspi is sixth in the NBA at 44 percent after shooting 46 percent from behind the arc in the second half of last season.

F Omri Casspi shot 1-for-7 from 3-point range after entering the game sixth in the NBA at 44 percent behind the arc.

F DeMarcus Cousins recorded his fourth career triple-double Friday, getting 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Kings’ loss at Brooklyn.

G Rajon Rondo faded offensively after a quick start Friday. Rondo made his first five shots and totaled 15 points and 15 assists.

G Marco Belinelli will remain in the starting lineup alongside Rajon Rondo on the road trip, and coach George Karl will assess the pairing during the All-Star break. Belinelli scored 13 points Friday.

F Rudy Gay hurt his left ankle early in the game was limited to four minutes. A postgame X-ray was negative, and Gay is day-to-day.