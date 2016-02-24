Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

F Omri Casspi and F Marco Belinelli were both back in action Tuesday after missing a game Friday. Both players had a tooth extracted and were unavailable in the Kings’ 116-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

PG Rajon Rondo is playing with turf toe on his right foot. It hasn’t hindered him much; he has missed just four games this season.

