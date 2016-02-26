Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C DeMarcus Cousins scored all but one of his team-high 22 points in the second half and also grabbed 10 rebounds in a loss to the Spurs. However, he was 0-for-10 from the field in the first half, and he is 13-for-43 in two games against San Antonio this season.

G Rajon Rondo had 18 assists to go with seven points Wednesday, the 18th time this season he totaled at least 15 helpers. He needs one more game with at least 10 to tie Reggie Theus for the most 10-assist games in a season in Sacramento history.

F Marco Belinelli had another forgettable shooting night, misfiring on all five of his shots and going scoreless in 15 minutes. Belinelli, in his ninth season, is shooting a career-worst 38.1 percent from the field, including 30 percent from 3-point range. A career 38 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Belinelli is 9-for-39 from long distance in February.