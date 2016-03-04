FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 4, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Rajon Rondo started Thursday’s game at Dallas despite struggling with turf toe and a right thumb injury and after tweaking his right ankle late in Wednesday’s game at Memphis. Rondo is playing in Dallas for the first time since being dismissed from the Mavs during last season’s first-round playoff series against Houston. Rondo said he hopes to get cheered when announced. “I haven’t been booed in the NBA yet,” Rondo told reporters.

F Rudy Gay decided to play through a sore shoulder on Thursday night against the Mavericks after a positive pregame workout. Coach George Karl had expressed doubt that Gay, who missed the previous two games, would play.

