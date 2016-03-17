Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Darren Collison scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, 11 of those coming in the opening quarter, in Sacramento’s 106-98 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday. Collison made 10 of 14 shots from the floor. He also had six assists.

PG Rajon Rondo dished out 12 assists and recorded four steals to go along with nine points. Rondo extended his Sacramento single-season record to 44 games with at least 10 assists.

F Rudy Gay had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Kings in a road win over the Lakers on Tuesday.