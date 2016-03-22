Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C Willie Cauley-Stein returned to action after missing two games due to flu-like symptoms. Cauley-Stein, who started 32 of the 53 games he appeared in before Monday, was replaced in the starting lineup by F Quincy Acy for defensive purposes.

G Ben McLemore missed his eighth game in a row because of a non-displaced fracture of his right ring finger.

G Darren Collison contributed 13 points, six assists and three steals for Sacramento in a win at New York on Sunday.

F Omri Casspi returned after missing a game with a sore left ankle to chip in 15 points off the bench as the Kings beat the Knicks.

C DeMarcus Cousins continued his huge season for the Kings with a 24-point, 20-rebound night at New York that came on the heels of a 31-point, 10-rebound effort in a loss to Detroit. Cousins is averaging a career-high 27.2 points per game, fourth in the NBA, and his average of 11.5 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the league. Sunday marked his 10th career 20-20 game.

PG Rajon Rondo, a potential free agent target for the Knicks this summer, had a subdued night at Madison Square Garden with six assists and six rebounds to go with just two points.