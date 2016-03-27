Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C DeMarcus Cousins said he will undergo a procedure on his feet after the season. Cousins has been plagued with tendinitis in both feet most of the season and he said he will have a procedure involving platelet rich therapy, which will use platelets from his blood to repair the tendons. He is expected to be sidelined from 4 to 6 weeks but hopes to be recovered in time to try out for the U.S. Olympic squad for the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. Cousins is averaging 27.1 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Kings.