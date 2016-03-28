Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C Willie Cauley-Stein scored 21 points Sunday, two nights after putting up a season-best 26 points on Thursday against Phoenix. Cauley-Stein has made 19 of his 30 shots from the field during the two victories while adding 13 rebounds. He has scored in double-digits in 15 of 57 contests this season.

C DeMarcus Cousins produced another double-double Sunday with 20 points and 12 rebounds, the 46th in 62 starts for the six-year veteran from Kentucky.

G Rajon Rondo had 11 points and 11 aissts on Sunday, adding to his Sacramento record assists total, finishing the contest with 806 this season. Sacramento plays nine more times. Rondo moved past Reggie Theus’ 1985-96 mark of 788 in the win over Phoenix.