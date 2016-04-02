Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Seth Curry matched his career high set on Monday with a 21-point effort against Miami on 5-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range. He’s averaging 14.6 points over his past five games, all starts. He also has knocked down 24 of 49 shots from the field in that stretch.

C DeMarcus Cousins missed both of Sacramento’s games against Miami this season while serving a suspension. He missed the Nov. 19 game at Miami for throwing a forearm at Atlanta F Al Horford. Cousins also sat out a March 11 home game against Orlando while serving his suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after berating coach George Karl on the sideline. Karl told reporters that Cousins won’t play in any of the Kings’ final three road games, starting Saturday in Denver.