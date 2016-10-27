FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 27, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Darren Collison will begin an eight-game suspension due to a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Ty Lawson will start at the point for the Kings, looking to rebound after two poor seasons and two DUI arrests in 2015.

Darren Collison began his eight-game NBA suspension due to a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Collison's suspension left G Ty Lawson as the only true point guard on Sacramento's opening night roster.

F Matt Barnes will miss his first game with the Kings due to rib and knee problems.

