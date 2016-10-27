Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

PG Darren Collison will begin an eight-game suspension due to a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Ty Lawson will start at the point for the Kings, looking to rebound after two poor seasons and two DUI arrests in 2015.

F Matt Barnes will miss his first game with the Kings due to rib and knee problems.