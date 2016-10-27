FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
October 28, 2016 / 5:31 AM / 10 months ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Darren Collison began his eight-game NBA suspension due to a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Collison's suspension left G Ty Lawson as the only true point guard on Sacramento's opening night roster.

C DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points and F Rudy Gay had 22 as the Kings opened the season with a strong 113-94 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

F Rudy Gay had 22 points and C DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points as the Kings opened the season with a strong 113-94 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. "The biggest difference (this year) is everybody is part of the offense," Gay said of the Kings, who are coming off a 33-win season. "Obviously, we have our players that can go get buckets, and we will get ours when we need them. But everyone has the freedom to be aggressive."

