Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Darren Collison began his eight-game NBA suspension due to a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Collison's suspension left G Ty Lawson as the only true point guard on Sacramento's opening night roster.

F Rudy Gay had 22 points and C DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points as the Kings opened the season with a strong 113-94 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. "The biggest difference (this year) is everybody is part of the offense," Gay said of the Kings, who are coming off a 33-win season. "Obviously, we have our players that can go get buckets, and we will get ours when we need them. But everyone has the freedom to be aggressive."