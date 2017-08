G Jordan Farmar was re-signed to a contract Wednesday by the Sacramento Kings. Farmar averaged 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four preseason contests with Sacramento. The 29-year-old was waived by the Kings during the final cuts on Oct. 24. The former UCLA standout, a 10-year NBA veteran, has tallied career averages of 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 19.5 minutes per contest in 502 games with four different teams.