F Omri Casspi moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season with F Rudy Gay sidelined. He's appeared in three games for Sacramento, averaging 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes of work.

G Garrett Temple led Sacramento with 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

C DeMarcus Cousins finished with 15, but all of those points came in the first half.