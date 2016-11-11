Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C DeMarcus Cousins entered Thursday's game against the Lakers 10 free throws ahead of Mitch Richmond as the Kings' all-team leader in free-throw attempts (3,098) --- a mark he set Tuesday --- but needing to make 357 more to move past Richmond as its all-time leader in free throws made.

C DeMarcus Cousins moved past Mitch Richmond as the Kings' career leader in free-throw attempts (3,098) in Sacramento's win over New Orleans but entered Thursday needing to make 357 more to move past Richmond as its all-time free-throw maker.